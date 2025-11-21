First Belgian defence fair to take place in Brussels in March

A member of the Belgian Defence. Credit: Belga

The first Belgian defence fair will take place from Thursday 12 March to Sunday 15 March, the Brussels European Defence Exhibition (Bedex) will occupy two 20,000 m² halls at the Heysel Arena, according to L'Echo on Friday.

The fair is an initiative of Yassine Rafik – former spokesperson for David Leisterh (MR), who used to lead to Brussels Government formation talks – together with Fisa, the organiser of Batibouw.

​​Bedex aims to "focus on a professional audience and introduce the defence industry to the general public," said Joan Condijts, CEO of the Deficom Group.

The first and second days are dedicated to the sector, and the fair will be open to the public during the weekend.

