New one-year state bond yields 1.4% net

The new one-year state bond has a net yield of 1.4%, the Federal Debt Agency announced on Friday. This means it yields slightly more than the previous issue.

The agency will issue new state bonds with maturities of one and ten years on 14 December. These have a gross yield of 2% and 3.2%, respectively, resulting in a net yield of 1.4% and 2.24%, respectively.

The agency is targeting private individuals with its state bonds. The previous issue in September – with a net interest rate of 1.33% for one year and 2.24% for ten years – raised more than €440 million.

Interested parties can subscribe to the state bonds starting 25 November. This can be done at the Federal Debt Agency itself – via the General Ledger service – up to and including 2 December, and at participating banks up to and including 3 December.

