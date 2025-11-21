Weather forecast: Freezing cold and snow on the way this weekend

Snow on the roads. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) predicts freezing cold and wintry precipitation this weekend. Snow is possible on Saturday evening, and it will be slightly warmer on Sunday with a chance of rain.

Friday afternoon will remain dry, with clouds gradually giving way to broad clearings. Highs will range from 0°Cin the Ardennes to 4°C at the coast. There is a chance of freezing fog during the night. Temperatures will drop below freezing, even to -9°C in the Ardennes.

Saturday morning will see frost across the country. The day will remain dry and sunny. Highs will range from -1°C in the Ardennes to 4°C at the coast.

A zone of precipitation will move across the country along the coast during the evening, and snow is possible. Minimum temperatures will range from -5°C in the Ardennes to around or just above freezing in Flanders.

Sunday will be warmer again, especially in Flanders. Temperatures will rise to 5-6°C in the city centre, and even to 9°C on the coast. Gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected. A rain zone will move across the country again from the coast during the day.

Monday and Tuesday will remain relatively warm, with temperatures similar to Sunday. It will remain wet, and in the Ardennes, showers will have a wintry character.