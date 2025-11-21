Rock Werchter announces 20 new names

First day of the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Thursday 29 June 2023. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The music festival Rock Werchter announced 20 new artists for next summer on Friday. Pixies, A Perfect Circle, Halsey, Teddy Swims, and Royel Otis, among others, are joining the lineup.

Rock Werchter 2026 takes place from Thursday 2 July to Sunday 5 July. Now, a number of new acts have been announced.

On Thursday, The Lumineers, Kasabian, Zwangere Guy, Loyle Carner, The Vaccines, All Them Witches, and Dylan Gossett have been added. New for Friday are Teddy Swims, Royel Otis, The Last Dinner Party, and Lauren Spencer Smith.

Halsey, Pixies, Matt Berninger, Kneecap, Palaye Royale, and The Haunted Youth have been announced for Saturday. A Perfect Circle, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Ethel Cain are scheduled for the final day of the festival.

It was previously announced that Moby, The Cure, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi, Mumford & Sons, and The Prodigy will be performing at the festival.

Tickets for the festival are on sale on Friday. A day ticket costs €140, and a combi ticket costs €315.

Prices have increased slightly compared to the previous edition: a day ticket for 2025 costs €137, and a combined ticket €312. A "terrace ticket," which gives access to a VIP area backstage, costs €238 per day.