Restructuring at Air Liquide could cost 100 Belgian jobs

© LOU BENOIST / AFP

The French chemical group Air Liquide has announced a strategic plan involving job cuts in Belgium, potentially affecting around 100 positions.

The company cited competitive challenges, a rapidly changing European market, and the need for modernisation as reasons for the restructuring.

Both its industrial and medical divisions, including Air Liquide Large Industry and Air Liquide Medical, are impacted by the plan.

Reportedly, a total of 100 out of the some 700 persons employed at its Belgian sites could lose their jobs, while potential site closures are also being considered. Details on which sites might be shut have not yet been disclosed.

Outdated facilities are reportedly under review, particularly those linked to activities that are more easily relocated.

Around 60 positions are expected to be cut from Air Liquide's industrial division in Belgium. Another 30 jobs are to be removed from the medical division.

Air Liquide has been active in Belgium since 1906 and operates facilities in Zaventem, Zemst, Baudour, Seraing, and Milmort.

The company specialises in industrial gases and has a global presence in 60 countries, employing over 66,000 people worldwide.