Belgian athletes head for Belek, Turkey, for their annual Olympic training camp

Chef de Mission Olav Spahl is seen at the annual stage of Team Belgium organized by the BOIC-COIB Belgian Olympic Committee, in Belek, Turkey, Thursday 20 November 2025. The camp takes place from 19 to 26 November and focuses on the initial preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

The Belgian Olympic Interfederal Committee, COIB, is organising its annual Olympic training camp in Belek, Turkey, this November.

This marks the sixth time the camp has been held at the Gloria Sports Arena, chosen for its excellent facilities. The location offers optimal conditions for training and recovery, with all the necessary amenities under one roof, superior weather, and exceptional cuisine, says High-Performance Sports Director Olav Spahl.

A total of 61 athletes from 12 different sports have travelled to Turkey. The delegation, including coaches, staff, partners, and officials, numbers around 130 people, though not all will stay for the entire camp.

The COIB covers all costs. Spahl acknowledges the expense but emphasises the benefits, calling it a worthwhile investment without disclosing the exact figures.

Athletes preparing for the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are not participating in the camp.

The next Summer Games are scheduled for 2028 in Los Angeles. Spahl stressed the importance of the training camp for fostering connections, assessing programmes, and giving younger athletes an opportunity to learn from those with Olympic experience.