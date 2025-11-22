Citizens block Bpost centre in Fleurus

Illustration picture shows the bpost logo at the distribution center of Belgian postal service bpost, Tuesday 24 November 2020 in Fleurus. Bpost announced that, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the lockdown of non-essential stores, online sales has risen enormously, resulting in record numbers of packages for bpost. The numbers are so high that bpost decided to find other ways of getting the packages to their destination. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

A group of citizens blocked the Bpost sorting centre in Fleurus, Hainaut, from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The blockade, which ended in the early hours, was not led by Bpost employees but by a citizen movement. Around ten people joined the action, which began at 19:00 on Friday. Police intervened several times, but some protesters continued to return.

In a letter, the organisers stated their intention to “extend” the planned national union strikes taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They targeted Bpost over what they claim are harsh working conditions. The company countered these claims, asserting that it provides fair contracts.

It remains unclear what the exact consequences of the protest will be. A spokesperson for Bpost said the company is working hard to minimise any disruptions.

Earlier, it was reported that Bpost unions agreed to limit disruptions during the national strike. They have not actively encouraged participation, as the strike coincides with the busy period following Black Friday.

