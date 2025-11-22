Citizens block Bpost centre in Fleurus

A group of citizens blocked the Bpost sorting centre in Fleurus, Hainaut, from Friday night to Saturday morning.
The blockade, which ended in the early hours, was not led by Bpost employees but by a citizen movement. Around ten people joined the action, which began at 19:00 on Friday. Police intervened several times, but some protesters continued to return.
In a letter, the organisers stated their intention to “extend” the planned national union strikes taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They targeted Bpost over what they claim are harsh working conditions. The company countered these claims, asserting that it provides fair contracts.
It remains unclear what the exact consequences of the protest will be. A spokesperson for Bpost said the company is working hard to minimise any disruptions.
Earlier, it was reported that Bpost unions agreed to limit disruptions during the national strike. They have not actively encouraged participation, as the strike coincides with the busy period following Black Friday.