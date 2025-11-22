Council of Ministers aims to strengthen recruitment of disabled

Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash

The Belgian government has approved measures to boost the recruitment of people with disabilities in federal administrations, aiming for them to make up at least 3% of the workforce.

Currently, only 1.36% of federal employees are officially recognised as having a disability, despite a decade-long goal to achieve the three percent target. The new measures are designed to finally reach this objective.

These reforms are part of a broader strategy to make the federal government a model of inclusion. The plan centres on four key areas: hiring individuals with disabilities, establishing an expert centre for reasonable adjustments, improving monitoring, and enhancing collaboration with social enterprises.

The definition of “person with a disability” will now include those with chronic conditions. Exemptions for diplomatic and consular jobs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which previously excluded them from the three percent quota, will be removed. Training efforts will be encouraged, and people with disabilities hired for short-term roles during vocational programmes organised by regional bodies will also count towards the quota.

From 1 January 2027, administrations that fail to meet the 3% target for two consecutive years will be required to set up budget reserves. These funds will exclusively support the recruitment and integration of people with disabilities.

“While one in four people in Belgium have a disability, it’s no longer acceptable that only a small minority are represented in our public services,” said Minister Vanessa Matz. She emphasised that these numbers reflect untapped talent and skills. Her approach has received backing from Rob Beenders, Minister for People with Disabilities.

Related News