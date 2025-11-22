First Belgian Mormon temple opens in Brussels

The first Mormon temple opens in Brussels. Credit: De Kast van Mormon

For the first time in history, a Mormon temple has opened its doors in Belgium.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its opening ceremony on Saturday morning at its premises on Kunstlaan in Brussels. The event was attended by the spiritual leader and president of the church, Russell M. Nelson, who addressed the guests.

President Nelson declared the temple officially open and referenced the fulfilment of an ancient prophecy, according to which the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would spread worldwide.

Mormons believe God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit are distinct beings forming a unified Godhead. This belief contrasts with Catholic doctrine, which sees them as one entity in the Holy Trinity.

The church professes to be the sole authentic restoration of the church established by Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles. It was founded by American Joseph Smith in 1830, with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, since 1847.

Russell M. Nelson acknowledged that previous efforts to establish the faith in Belgium had failed until now.

The building at Kunstlaan 52 in Brussels will undergo major renovations beginning in January. It is expected to be fully transformed into a Mormon temple and accessible to Belgian Mormons and followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by 2029 or 2030.

