Unions to consult with justice minister on 28 November

prison guards are pictured at a strike of the personnel of the Belgian prison system, on Thursday 02 October 2025 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

A formal meeting addressing overcrowding in Belgian prisons is scheduled for Friday, 28 November, with Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) attending, the ACV Public Services union confirmed on Saturday.

Union representatives have described the situation in prisons as “critical,” highlighting the strain caused by ongoing staffing shortages and severe overcrowding. Alain Blancke of ACV Public Services stated that working conditions for prison staff have become increasingly unsafe and untenable.

The union received an official invitation to the meeting on Friday evening, and Blancke expressed hope for constructive dialogue with the minister. He emphasised the need for serious consideration of staff grievances to address unsafe and unsustainable work conditions.

ACV Public Services is calling for immediate, concrete action to reduce the number of “floor sleepers,” with over 541 inmates currently living under inhumane circumstances. The union also demands the removal of 281 emergency beds in the next phase and urges structural measures for long-term capacity management in prisons.

Blancke warned of the consequences of inaction, stating that further escalation could lead to a humanitarian crisis detrimental to both staff and inmates. The union reiterated its willingness to participate in finding solutions but stressed that decisive action is essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

