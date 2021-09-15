   
Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?...
European Commission President: “I see a strong soul...
Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million...
Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance...
Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 September 2021
    Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?
    European Commission President: “I see a strong soul in everything that we do”
    Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies
    Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance
    Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood victims
    More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money on in 2020
    First anniversary of Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries: Achievements and unfinished business
    Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions by default
    Former head of Gaming Commission found guilty of hacking
    Agricultural land becoming more expensive; some blame government
    Increase in number of Covid-19 deaths slowing down
    Brussels Beer Project Port Sud on track to brew in 2021
    ‘Scared to cross borders’: Commission urged to take action for same-sex couples’ rights
    Brussels ring road blocked after accident with tanker truck
    Belgian hospitals don’t have to reserve 25% of ICU beds for Covid patients after all
    Parcel delivery speeds back to more normal levels faster than expected
    Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke
    Flanders is open to expanding Covid Safe Ticket, says Jambon
    Belgium in Brief: What Did Brexit Take From You?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?

    Wednesday, 15 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    A new study of spending habits in 2020 has shown what people spent their money on in 2020.

    Results show that 2020 was the year we collectively went outside very little and forgot how to wear shoes.

    But now we’re back in a degree of normality, I’m starting to realise that my decision to prioritise entertainment, food, alcohol and exercise equipment (a meagre concession to self-respect) have left me in a strange situation as the weather turns for the worse.

    It turns out that not buying the everyday things you would in a normal year leaves you in the lurch when we return to our old routines.

    My boots need replacing, my raincoat has a hole in it, and my wardrobe is a mess of things worn long past their best. Hoodies and shorts are an excellent choice when you don’t leave the house, but a disaster when you have to go beyond the bakers.

    That being said, this wasn’t a typical year. I think we all did pretty well.

    That doesn’t help me in the rain though.

    So, what did you spend your money on?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Former head of Gaming Commission found guilty of hacking

    The former head of Belgium’s Gaming Commission has been given a suspended sentence of 12 months by a court in Brussels after appearing on charges of internal hacking. Read more.

    2. More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money on in 2020

    What did people buy in 2020? Have a look.

    3. Doctors stop defaulting to paper prescriptions from today

    It became mandatory to offer digital prescriptions countrywide on 1 January 2020, and the new measure continues the health sector’s drive to digitise. But those who prefer a paper prescription can still ask for one. Read more.

    4. Brussels Beer Project Port Sud on track to brew in 2021

    Brussels Beer Project says it is on track to start operations in its new brewery in December 2021, with the delivery of the last fermentation tanks to the new site bringing it one step closer to its goal. Read more.

    5. Police arrest suspect in investigation into anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp

    On Tuesday, the police arrested a suspect for distributing anti-LGBTQ stickers at various locations in and around the city of Antwerp. Read more.

    6. Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood victims

    In a push to clear its old stock, Muntpunt will be selling over 25,000 CDs this Car Free Sunday, with a portion of proceeds going to local charities. Read more.

    7. Agricultural land becoming more expensive; some blame government

    The cost of agricultural land in Belgium went up by more than 10% last year. Family farmers are being squeezed as a result. Read more.