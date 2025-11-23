Demonstration in Amay against dog muzzling

Demonstration and submission of a petition against new regulations requiring dogs to wear muzzles, in Amay, Sunday 23 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIDIER DE HOE

A protest against mandatory muzzling for dogs took place on Sunday afternoon in Amay, located in the province of Liège, according to reports from the Belga agency.

Around ten demonstrators and their dogs gathered outside Amay’s town hall to oppose a new regulation for dogs, in effect since October 1, 2025, across the Meuse-Hesbaye police zone.

The group submitted a petition with approximately 1,800 signatures to Mayor Samuel Moiny during the demonstration. The regulation requires dogs taller than 40 centimetres at the shoulder or weighing more than 20 kilograms to wear muzzles in public gatherings and on public transport, among other situations.

The measure applies to Amay and nearby communes, including Engis, Saint-Georges, Wanze, Villers-le-Bouillet, and Verlaine.

François Hascher, head of the animal welfare organisation “Aide aux animaux – Belgique,” criticised the new rule, telling Belga: “This punishes all dogs for perhaps a few incidents. Furthermore, these accidents are usually caused by owners who let their dog escape or by situations occurring within the family home.”

Hascher argued the regulation was based on misleading information.

“We’re told it’s backed by scientific studies, but that’s completely false. The incidents reported by hospitals often come from domestic settings and similar situations. I challenge anyone to show me a single press article from the last ten years about a dog attacking someone while on a short lead,” he added.