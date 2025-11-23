STIB expects to operate 16 lines on Monday

Illustration picture shows the STIB-MIVB logo on a bus stop of STIB-MIVB, in Brussels, Tuesday 01 June 2021. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The Brussels public transport company, STIB, expects severe disruptions to its metro, tram, and bus networks from Monday to Wednesday due to a three-day national strike against the federal government’s policies.

On Monday, STIB plans to operate only 16 routes, comprising two metro lines, seven tram lines, and seven bus routes. Specifically, these include metro lines 1 and 5, tram lines 4, 7, 8, 10, 82, 92, and 93, and bus routes 12, 46, 59, 71, 73, 87 (extended to Zwarte Vijvers), and 95.

The selected routes are described as “structural and complementary,” aimed at maximising passenger numbers while ensuring good geographic coverage across Brussels.

However, STIB stressed on Sunday evening that the plan is merely a prediction, as staff are not required to announce beforehand whether they will participate in the strike. The actual situation will only become clear at the start of services on Monday, around 5:30. Live updates will be provided throughout the day depending on the network’s status.

To help passengers plan their journeys, STIB is publishing daily forecasts for the following day. These are shared across the company’s communication channels, including its website, mobile app, real-time waiting screens at stops and stations, its Facebook page, and its WhatsApp channel. However, these forecasts may still change on the day of operation.

