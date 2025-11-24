Belgium in Brief: Crisis, what crisis?

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

So there we have it – crisis averted. Overnight and into this morning, the Federal Government has thrashed out an agreement to fund the country for the rest of its mandate until 2029. It's quite detailed, and there has already been a lot of reaction.

Somewhat ironically, they have achieved this on the first day of the three-day strike this week. And here's the question. Will this now draw a line under this continuous action? Will people finally accept that the days of action and economic inactivity are not going to change the path the government is set on? Will people understand that this may be doing more harm than good?

The majority of politicians responsible for making these decisions have now, for once, stepped up to the plate and reached enough compromises to sign off on a deal that, if not, could have brought the government down, plunged the country into even more uncertainty, and damaged the economy even further.

And let's be clear – it's the bare minimum that was required from the EU's perspective too, if it was to sign off on the Belgian finances.

But in answer to the question, will this be the last of the strikes? I'm not so sure.

The Federal Government now needs to do a huge job selling this, and most importantly, demonstrating that this is both necessary and is not overly punitive and harsh, and that, for the benefit of the country as a whole, the measures will start to have tangible results and even benefits pretty soon.

Everyone has been talking about reaching the agreement as if that's the hard bit. But as with all uncomfortable measures and policies thrashed out in dark rooms (it used to be over beer and sandwiches – maybe it's wine and canapés now), it's the implementation that is the hardest bit of all.

Let's see how that goes.

