   
Still more than 200 Covid-19 patients in ICU
Thursday, 16 September, 2021
    Still more than 200 Covid-19 patients in ICU

    Thursday, 16 September 2021

    Despite a slight decrease in the number of new hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across Belgium remains above 200.

    Between 9 and 15 September, on average, 58.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 16% decrease compared to the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    On Wednesday, a total of 683 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (18 fewer than on Tuesday), including 214 patients being treated in intensive care (-5), with 116 on a ventilator (-3).

    As a result of the slight improvement in these figures, Belgian hospitals will not be asked to reserve a quarter of their intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients from Wednesday after all, reversing the decision announced earlier this month by the Hospital Transport Surge Capacity Committee (HTSC).

    Between 6 and 12 September, an average of 1,956 new coronavirus infections were detected per day. This figure remained stable compared with the previous week.

    Meanwhile, an average of 42,693.7 tests were performed daily, whilst the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 5.1%, a 0.3% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has stabilised at a higher level and now sits at 6.9, a 4% increase from last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,486.

    The virus reproduction rate has now slumped to 0.92 after sitting above 1 for weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and has been increasing for weeks on end, has decreased slightly by 2% and sits at 238.5 over the past 14 days.

    As of Tuesday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.27 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

