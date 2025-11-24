Sudanese rebel group announces three-month ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced a unilateral three-month humanitarian ceasefire on Monday, one day after rejecting an international ceasefire proposal.
In a recorded video statement, RSF leader Mohamed Daglo said: “In response to international efforts, particularly the initiative by US President Donald Trump and the mediators, we are declaring a humanitarian truce, halting hostilities for three months.”
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict for over two years, with the RSF and the military locked in war since April 2023.
On 26 October, the RSF took control of Al-Fashir, the main town in Sudan western region of Darfur, amid reports of massacres and war crimes.
Earlier in November, the RSF agreed, in principle, to a mediator-proposed humanitarian truce, but the military did not respond.
Fighting between the two sides has continued since.