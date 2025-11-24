Sudanese rebel group announces three-month ceasefire

A Sudanese woman who fled El-Fasher in Darfur carries jerrycans of water at the Al-Afad camp for displaced people in the town of Al-Dabba, northern Sudan, on November 21, 2025. Since its outbreak in April 2023, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 12 million. At the end of October, the paramilitary group seized control El-Fasher, the conclusion of a bitter 18-month siege for the strategic hub in western Sudan's Darfur region and marked by reports of mass killings and sexual violence. Ebrahim Hamid / AFP

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced a unilateral three-month humanitarian ceasefire on Monday, one day after rejecting an international ceasefire proposal.

In a recorded video statement, RSF leader Mohamed Daglo said: “In response to international efforts, particularly the initiative by US President Donald Trump and the mediators, we are declaring a humanitarian truce, halting hostilities for three months.”

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict for over two years, with the RSF and the military locked in war since April 2023.

On 26 October, the RSF took control of Al-Fashir, the main town in Sudan western region of Darfur, amid reports of massacres and war crimes.

Earlier in November, the RSF agreed, in principle, to a mediator-proposed humanitarian truce, but the military did not respond.

Fighting between the two sides has continued since.