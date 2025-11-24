Cost coverage rate for waste disposal jumps to 109% in Verviers

Verviers. Credit: Belga

The city of Verviers has approved a new regulation on waste collection and processing that will increase the cost-coverage rate to an unprecedented 109% by 2026.

The municipal majority (Ensemble-PS) defended the increase, citing obligations stemming from the budget circular and management plan, but the opposition strongly criticised the draft.

The Belgian Workers Party (PTB) condemned the tax as “antisocial” and a misguided political choice, arguing that it penalises residents who comply with waste sorting rules. For PTB councillor László Schonbrodt, the current administration, like its predecessor, has failed to implement a coherent waste management policy, even as citizens face costs linked to reduced regional funding.

Freddy Breuwer of the LRV party highlighted that the tax increase is unjustifiable without visible improvements to public sanitation. He pointed to issues with the overflowing communal containers scattered across the city.

Ecolo councillor Hajib El Hajjaji criticised the dysfunction of underground waste containers, which were intended to hide refuse but have instead become hotspots for rubbish accumulation.

He also stressed the rising financial burden on residents, noting that the fixed portion of the tax for single-person households will increase from €127 to €139—almost double the amount charged in nearby municipalities.

In response, the majority defended the reform, arguing that providing high-quality weekly waste collection services comes at a cost.

Reductions are available for low-income households, they added. Romane Raxhon, Finance councillor for Ensemble, explained that part of the rise is due to significant revenue loss caused by unpaid invoices.