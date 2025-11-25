Two people stabbed in Schaerbeek, several suspects arrested

Police investigators at work. © BELGA/KURT DESPLENTER

Two people were wounded in a stabbing incident in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek on Tuesday morning, according to the Brussels-North zone.

The condition of the victims is not yet known.

"Around 10. a.m., our services were called to a property on Rue D'Aerschot following a call for help," police said.

"At the scene, two victims with injuries, likely caused by a knife, were treated by emergency services. Several suspects have been arrested"

A judicial perimeter has been set up, and investigative work is ongoing.