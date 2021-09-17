Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:00 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus restrictions during a press conference from 6:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met on Friday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current situation and discuss face mask rules and the application of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from next month.

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the lifting of the general obligation to wear a mask and the use of the CST beyond events. The broadcast will be available here:

