Belgium in Brief: Officer Smurf

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon!

Another day, another language argument in Belgium! This time, it is the Federal Police uniform in the firing line, so to speak.

The issue? The new design for the national uniform will have "police" written in different languages, depending on the region it is being worn in. But some have taken offence to the fact that the trial version only has Dutch on it.

But isn't this missing the point anyway? It's a national police force. A police force for all people. So why, for goodness' sake, don't you just save money, time, effort and arguments, and have a design that incorporates all three words for "police" – 'politie, police, polizei' in one? No one, surely, could take offence at that – or am I being too pragmatic with my silly global citizen view of the world?

People from the different language communities do travel across the country – they will encounter police from different areas from time to time. And there already is a precedent. In Brussels, the uniform carries both French and Dutch inscriptions.

There is also a spat about the colours of the new uniform. For some, it looks 'too Flemish' – whatever that means. So now, the designers have been told to go away and think again. Seriously. Of all the issues with the police in this country, is this really the one that should take up time, effort, money and politicians' capital?

It seems to me that again, people are just looking for problems, for their own political reasons, to score points, rather than doing the harder job of solving major issues with the judicial and law enforcement sectors.

And anyway, as police uniforms go, I think it looks pretty cool. It is way better than the UK police uniform, for example, which means officers have to wear a plastic fluorescent over-vest to get noticed – making them look like car park attendants or security at an '80s revival festival.

Frankly, I don't mind what my police are dressed like as long as I feel protected by them, respected by them, can trust them and believe they are there to solve crimes and prevent bad people from doing bad things.

They could be dressed like Smurfs for all I care.

Now there's an idea... they are a Belgian national treasure, and no one can possibly take offence at a Smurf. And there's already a basic design to work from. I will get on it, and submit my new uniform to Minister Quintin right away.

Cheers!

