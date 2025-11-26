EU deforestation law further delayed by EPP and far-right majority

European Parliament Plenary voting session on 19 June 2025. Credit; EP

The European Parliament has voted to delay the implementation of a law aimed at curbing global deforestation for a second time.

The law requires importers of products like soy, beef, cocoa, coffee, and related goods to ensure their supply chains do not contribute to deforestation.

Originally proposed by the European Commission in 2023, the legislation aims to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

Initially set to be enforced by the end of 2024, the rules were delayed to late 2025 before this latest vote pushed the deadline further.

Under the revised schedule, large operators and traders must comply with the law from 30 December 2026, while micro and small businesses have until 30 June 2027.

The Parliament has also requested a "simplification" review of the legislation by April 30, 2026, before it officially comes into force. This can modify key parts of the text.

The vote on Wednesday passed with 402 in favour, 250 against, and 8 abstentions. Negotiations with EU Member States will follow to finalise the text, which must be approved by lawmakers by the end of 2025 to enforce the new timeline.

According to the European Parliament, Europe’s consumption accounts for about 10% of global deforestation, with palm oil and soy comprising more than two-thirds of that share.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports that 420 million hectares of forest – an area larger than the EU – were lost to deforestation between 1990 and 2020.

