Bouchez opens door for alternative parties after PS 'rules itself out'

MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez arrives for a meeting, part of the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, on Monday 03 November 2025 in Brussels. Political parties in the Brussels region have not found a coalition for a new government yet, after the June 2024 elections.. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The Mouvement Réformateur (MR) has invited all democratic parties to discuss the formation of a Brussels government, following the decision by the Parti Socialiste (PS) to exclude itself, MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez stated on X.

The liberal party has criticised the Francophone socialists, saying their self-exclusion stems from the PS’s reaction to statements by Open VLD leader Frédéric De Gucht, which the PS considered “humiliating.”

The MR leader added that PS Chairman Ahmed Laaouej has since failed to respond to attempts to re-establish contact.

MR looking for a 'credible alternative' to the PS

Bouchez explained that after raising the issue with other parties involved in the negotiations, it was clear that the PS has removed itself from the discussions. Cooperation with a partner refusing dialogue or participation in meetings is no longer possible, Bouchez stated.

He proposed finding a “credible alternative” to form a Brussels government. According to Bouchez, it is time to open discussions with other democratic groups that prioritise the region’s interests and aim to create a Brussels union essential for saving the region.

The PS responded to the MR leader's statements, with Laaouej describing the negotiations under Bouchez’s leadership as “clinically dead” and accusing the MR leader of failing to recognise the situation. He added that the PS remains willing to take responsibility, as it always is.

The PS leader echoed comments made earlier by Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) and Ans Persoons (Vooruit) to Bruzz. Both criticised the stalled negotiations and the growing political impasse.

Do not expect a miracle fix from MR, says Vooruit

Van den Brandt argued that deadlines have been pushed back, promises remain unmet, and the people of Brussels are being neglected. She said she would call on the caretaker government during Thursday’s ministerial council to take more decisive action and suggested a possible emergency budget proposal in the interim period.

Speaking to Belga News Agency, Persoons said it was time to abandon the illusion that the MR will produce a miracle solution. She noted the MR’s unmet promise of delivering a budget in ten days, pointing out that ten weeks have since passed and valuable time has been lost. Warning that a financial crisis looms, she said she was not willing to tolerate further delays.

Persoons urged PS and Groen, as the largest parties in the caretaker government, to take the initiative. She suggested that they either push the outgoing government to conduct serious budgetary work or seek a new negotiation platform capable of forming a fully functioning government.