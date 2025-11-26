Fedustria welcomes decision to delay EUDR implementation

A photograph taken on November 19, 2025 shows a burned tree stump in an area of forest destroyed by wildfires in Coustouge, southwestern France. Last August 2025, flames swept through 17 municipalities and a total of approximately 16,000 hectares, resulting in 11,133 hectares of vegetation actually burned, according to the ONF's count once the fire was extinguished. By harvesting the dying woods of the Pyrenees-Orientales and Aude regions, the ONF ensure that sawmills and paper mills don't have to forgo significant volumes of wood. Ed JONES / AFP

The Belgian federation of furniture, wood, textile and design industries, Fedustria, has welcomed the decision by the European Parliament to delay the implementation of the EU’s deforestation regulation, EUDR.

The regulation aims to promote sustainable forest management and trade in timber from responsibly managed forests.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament called for a postponement of the regulation, which requires importers of products such as soy, beef, cocoa, and coffee to prove that their supply chains do not contribute to global deforestation.

Originally set to take effect by late 2024, its application was already delayed until the end of 2025.

Fedustria said the postponement was urgently needed and should have been decided earlier. According to the sector federation, the current design of the EUDR imposes excessive administrative burdens.

“This is to the point where the regulation risks losing sight of its goal—protecting forests—because companies drown in red tape,” said Fedustria CEO Karla Basselier. “Instead of focusing on the origin and assessment of timber, businesses face an unworkable administrative framework that ultimately fails its purpose.”

Fedustria and industry businesses have been pressing for practical modifications to the regulation.

Basselier described the Parliament’s stance as a positive development, and urged swift legal backing for the decision.

“We hope this brings an end to a long, frustrating period of uncertainty,” she said.