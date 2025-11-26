Three-day railway strike ends

Trains in Antwerp railway station. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The three-day railway strike officially ended on Wednesday night at 10 p.m, with train services set to resume normal operations on Thursday morning.

Trade unions organised the strike, which began on Sunday 23 November at 10 p.m., to send a strong message to the government, urging it to halt what they described as “social degradation,” and to adjust policy.

Belgian train operator NMBS and rail network manager Infrabel arranged a modified timetable during the strike, but disruptions were still widely felt by passengers.

“There were indeed inconveniences for travellers, and we regret that. However, our main goal was to ensure as many trains as possible could run and to provide clarity to passengers, which went well,” NMBS spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman explained on Wednesday evening.