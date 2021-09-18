   
Belgian rail deploys extra trains for Cycling World Cup
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
    Belgian rail deploys extra trains for Cycling World Cup

    Saturday, 18 September 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium’s national railway service SNCB has announced the addition of 35,000 seats on its network in preparation for the influx of travellers expected for the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders.

    The Championships kick off on Sunday with a time trial between Knokke-Heist and Bruges. This event is expected to attract thousands of cycling fans, but car traffic to both towns will need to be limited to make it possible to organise the race.

    That is why the organisers and SNCB are recommending that fans travel by train, especially since the start and finish of the race can be reached on foot from the respective train stations.

    To offset the expected increase in passenger traffic, the railway service also plans to deploy 16 additional trains and create more space on its regular ones.

    Users can buy weekend tickets to attend the event, which will enable each user to do the round trip at half price, SNCB said on Friday. It also urged people to plan their trips using the digital route planner available on its website and to buy their tickets beforehand.

