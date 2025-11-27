Thursday 27 November 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Longer wait times for emergency calls in Belgium due to staff shortages

Thursday 27 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Illustrative image of an operator at an emergency call centre. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Tens of thousands of calls to Belgium's emergency response centres last year were answered only after more than three minutes of waiting due to a structural shortage of staff, according to data from Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR).

The delays were most pronounced in Brussels, Ghent, and Antwerp.

In Brussels, over 25,000 calls, or 5.53%, were answered after a three-minute wait. In East Flanders, more than 10,000 calls, representing 3.25%, experienced similar delays, while Antwerp recorded over 4,400 calls, or 1.22%, facing the same issue.

By contrast, emergency calls in Walloon Brabant were far less affected, with only around 50 callers, or 0.06%, waiting more than three minutes.

According to the minister’s response, the country’s 11 emergency call centres employ only 308 full-time equivalents, while 361 staff are deemed necessary for optimal functioning.

Furthermore, the sector is grappling with higher-than-average staff turnover rates and absenteeism due to illness.

