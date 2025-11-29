Lidl opens new store in Brussels

The store is located Avenue Britsiers 38 in Schaerbeek. Credit: Lidl Belgium

Lidl officially opened its brand-new store in Schaerbeek on Wednesday, 26 November. This is the retailer’s second outlet in the municipality.

Integrated into an ambitious real estate development by Redevco, the new store reflects Lidl’s strategy to strengthen its local presence while investing in more sustainable infrastructure that blends into the urban fabric.

Supermarket within residential complex

With a net surface area of 1,251 m², the new store occupies the ground floor of a large residential complex comprising 82 apartments. Redevco and Lidl jointly obtained the building permit for this mixed-use project, which brings together housing, retail and mobility services in one place. Lidl also operates the site’s parking facilities.

Shoppers now benefit from 101 parking spaces spread across two underground levels, including 12 equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. Solar panels have been installed on the building and exclusively supply energy to the residences above.

As with its newest store openings, Lidl integrated sustainable construction techniques into the project, reaffirming its commitment to responsible retail adapted to environmental and urban challenges.

Quality, freshness and local sourcing

Lidl maintains its position as a discounter offering high quality at the lowest price, with an assortment of roughly 2,500 carefully selected products.

The company emphasises short supply chains: 41% of its suppliers are Belgian, enabling Lidl to offer more than 160 varieties of fruits and vegetables daily – some reaching the shelves less than 24 hours after harvesting.

The store also offers freshly baked goods throughout the day. This approach has contributed to Lidl being named Best Retail Chain in Belgium four years in a row.

Practical information

The new store is located at Avenue Britsiers 38, Schaerbeek.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 20:00, and Saturday from 8:30 to 19:00. Closed on Sundays.

