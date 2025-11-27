Les Nuits Botanique unveil their first names

Illustration picture shows the Botanique concert hall in the Brussels city center, Saturday 04 August 2018. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Les Nuits Botanique will take place from 14 to 31 May, with organisers revealing the first names on the festival line-up on Thursday.

The event will follow the format introduced in spring 2025, featuring three stages accessible with a single ticket. This marks the 33rd edition of the festival.

The festival will begin with a “garden party” before music fills the cultural centre in the heart of Brussels over the weekend of 16 and 17 May. As always, the programme promises a mix of metal, indie, French pop, electro, and hip-hop.

The first confirmed acts include The Sword, Ufomammut, Conjurer, Gnod, and Red Fang performing on 16 and 17 May. On Thursday 21 May, artists including Ino Casablanca, Jewel Usain, Folie’s, Juste Shani, and LinLin will take the stage. The band Shame is scheduled for Saturday 23 May.

On Sunday 24 May, Isaac, Nilusi, Blasé, Solann, Papooz, Flora Fishbach, Léonie Pernet, and Camille Yembé will perform. Brazilian singer Mari Froes will bring her fusion of pop and bossa nova to the stage on Wednesday 27 May.

Iliona will headline on Friday 29 May, accompanied by emerging stars of the alternative pop scene.

The festival will conclude on 31 May with performances by Anaiis, Béesau, Zé Ibarra, Bex, and Arno Sacco.