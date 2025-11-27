Belgium in Brief: That's Brussels, Wisconsin

Credit: Pexels/Wikicommons

Good afternoon!

Today is Thanksgiving for our American friends and readers. And although, of course, it's not officially celebrated here in Brussels or Belgium, there are some places we have found where you can enter into the spirit and indulge in turkey, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Interestingly, there will be Belgians properly celebrating. There are some 300,000 citizens of Belgian descent in the USA; most of them clustered in and around the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

The biggest community is in Door County, Wisconsin, in the historic district of Namur, situated in the town of Union near Green Bay. It was settled in the mid-19th century by Walloons fleeing persecution and seeking a better life in the New World.

Modern tradition dictates that it's safe to assume that Belgians in Namur will be indulging in a meal of turkey with all the trimmings and then settling down to watch the Thanksgiving NFL game (the Packers are playing the Detroit Lions, in case you are interested).

And tomorrow I'm sure many of them will toddle off to the Thanksgiving market, where there is a glass workshop and some traditional Belgian wares for sale.

I've been to Door County, and it's beautiful. Some of it is not dissimilar to Wallonia, with its large areas of hilly wooded countryside, and lakes.

By the way, there is also a Brussels in Wisconsin – but that has a functioning local government, so there are some differences.

