Malala to present her newest memoir in Brussels this week

Malala Yousafzai. Credit: La Madeleine

Brussels is hosting Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate and global advocate for girls’ education, for a unique event at La Madeleine this Thursday to present her newest memoir, Finding My Way.

It promises to be an intimate and inspiring conversation with the activist, author, and role model, focusing on courage, self-discovery, identity, and the journey to finding one’s own voice.

Malala Yousafzai’s story is one of extraordinary courage. Born in 1997 in Mingora, Pakistan, she became an international symbol of resistance at the age of 15, after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban due to her outspoken advocacy for girls’ right to education.

Since then, she has continued to amplify the voices of young girls worldwide, co-founding the Malala Fund, advocating at the United Nations, and influencing policymakers across the globe.

'Finding My Way'

While Malala is known for her activism, her latest memoir offers a deeply personal perspective. The book takes readers behind the public image to explore her childhood, friendships, first loves, struggles with mental health, and the challenges of growing up in the spotlight.

In her own words, it is "the most personal book I’ve ever written… the story of my passage into adulthood: friendship and first love, anxiety and uncertainty, wild nights and foggy mornings."

The Brussels event will provide audiences with a rare chance to engage directly with Malala. Beyond her achievements, she will reflect on her personal journey – from a solitary student navigating exams and fleeting romances, to a young woman discovering her own path amid global expectations.

It promises humour, honesty, vulnerability, and inspiration, showing that true role models are only human, not perfect.

Three-time best-selling author

Malala’s accomplishments are remarkable: she is a three-time best-selling author, Oxford University graduate (2020), founder of Extracurricular Productions, and continues to champion education and women’s rights worldwide.

The 4 December event at La Madeleine is a rare opportunity for the public to witness Malala’s story live, ask questions, and connect personally with one of the most influential figures of our time.

Her conversation promises not just inspiration, but a call to action for anyone seeking to find their way in a world full of expectations and challenges.

The event will take place on 4 December at La Madeleine (rue Duquesnoy 14) at 20:00. Tickets are selling fast on the website of La Madeleine, and prices are between €50 and €60 per seat.

