Hermalle-sous-Argenteau Bridge closed for 72 weeks from 5 January

Hermalle-sous-Argenteau Bridge. © Wikimedia Commons

Work on raising the bridges over the Albert Canal has entered a new phase, with the Hermalle-sous-Argenteau bridge set to be closed to all vehicle traffic from 5 January for an estimated 72 weeks, the Walloon Public Service announced on Thursday.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge during most of the construction, except during key phases like the raising of the bridge and the demolition of upper sections of its supports, when safety restrictions will be enforced.

Information on vehicle detours will be provided soon.

Initial preparation for the works began in November, focusing on constructing a retaining wall to contain additional soil that will be shifted during the ramp adjustments. The actual raising of the bridge will take place in Spring 2026.

Three bridges over the Albert Canal — Hermalle-sous-Argenteau, Lixhe, and Haccourt — will each be raised by either 1.75 metres or 1.60 metres to ensure a clear navigational height of 9.10 metres.

The Lanaye bridge downstream, which already meets the required clearance for vessels carrying up to four layers of containers, will instead receive specific signalling adjustments for waterway navigation.

The total cost of the works is approximately €30.6 million excluding VAT, funded by €19.8 million from Wallonia’s recovery plan and €10.8 million from Europe’s recovery and resilience plan.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2028.