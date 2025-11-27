New arrest in Manchester synagogue attack investigation

British police. Credit: Canva

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday upon landing at Manchester Airport for suspected involvement in the 2 October attack on a synagogue in the city that left two people dead.

The man, who is now in custody, is suspected of committing, preparing, and encouraging acts of terrorism, Manchester police stated in a press release. He was detained at midday after disembarking from a flight from an unspecified foreign country, the police added.

The perpetrator of the attack, Jihad al-Shamie, was shot dead by police at the scene. He had driven a vehicle into Jewish worshippers and attacked several people with a knife.

Two men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, died in the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur. Daulby (53), was fatally struck by a police bullet during the incident.

Three other persons were seriously injured. One of them remains hospitalised, police said on Thursday.

Six people had been arrested during the investigation but they were later released. No charges were brought against five of them.

A 30-year-old man was released on bail and is suspected of withholding information, the police added.