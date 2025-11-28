Brussels university unveils Flanders' most powerful supercomputer

Credit: VUB

The new Flemish TIER-1 supercomputer was inaugurated on Thursday evening at the Research Park in Zellik, Flemish Brabant.

The system, named "Sofia" and managed by the Brussels university VUB, is now the most powerful computer in Flanders.

A TIER-1 supercomputer is installed every six years at a different university. After Ghent University's previous model, named Hortense, the Brussels university VUB is now responsible for hosting the new system. Because of the rapid pace of technological evolution, each generation is replaced by a more advanced machine.

Sofia's main improvement lies in its expanded capacity for artificial intelligence applications. According to VUB, the system offers the highest computing power in Flanders and can be used across scientific disciplines.

Possible applications include training climate models, simulating chemical reactions and developing AI tools for medical research.

The supercomputer is open to both academia and industry, and VUB aims for an 80% occupancy rate. It is one of two TIER-1 systems in Belgium; the other is located in Charleroi. Each university also operates a TIER-2 computer with lower computing capacity.

The Flemish government invested 8.6 million euros in the project. "Researchers today need the very best," Flemish minister-president Matthias Diependaele said at the inauguration. "Sofia is an undisputed milestone for science and innovation."

Although designed to minimise energy use, the machine remains highly energy-intensive. It requires water cooling, as traditional air cooling is no longer sufficient; without it, cables would overheat and melt.

Sofia is part of the Flemish Supercomputer Centre (VSC) and is housed at the Nexus data centre in Zellik. The name refers to the Greek word "sophia", meaning wisdom.

