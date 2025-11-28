French-speaking community signs co-production deal with Colombia

Logo of the French-speaking Community Government (Federation Wallonia-Brussels) Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Wallonia-Brussels Federation (FWB) has signed a new audiovisual co-production agreement with Colombia to foster collaboration among cinema and audiovisual professionals.

The deal aims to ease the circulation of co-produced works between the two regions, according to FWB Minister-President Elisabeth Degryse.

Colombia, equipped with both solid production infrastructure and significant resources for the sector’s development, represents a strategic partner for the FWB’s policy to open up cooperative opportunities in Latin America.

This marks the 16th bilateral co-production agreement for the FWB, following partnerships with Senegal and Burkina Faso in 2021, and Lebanon and Côte d’Ivoire, signed in 2025.

Negotiations are ongoing for additional agreements with countries including Benin, Peru, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

