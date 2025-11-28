Belgium in Brief: Let it rain

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Good afternoon!

I was going to write about the joy of a crisp, cold evening spent watching the Christmas tree having its lights turned on in the Grand Place, followed by a walk around the newly opened market, gluhwein and frites in hand.

I was going to, until I looked out the window this morning. Unfortunately, the prospect is slightly less attractive in the cold, pouring rain. However, if you do want to brave it, then today is the day when Brussels starts the official run-up to Christmas and all that that entails.

Over the next few weeks, we will start to publish some articles and features that might help you plan some things to do over the festive season or possibly give you inspiration for presents or places to celebrate.

As for this weekend – if the idea of walking around in the rain is less appealing, you could do worse than spend it indoors, by attending the fourth edition of Brussels Ideas Festival.

This year, the theme is "Resist" and the weekend promises thought-provoking ideas, stimulating conversations and original activities. Not only that, but our friends at Full Circle House, who organise the whole event, are offering subscribers to The Brussels Times a free pair of weekend passes.

After all, 'Winter Wonders' is not quite so wonderful when you're soaking wet.

