Belgium elected to the IMO Council

© ar.inspiredpencil.com

Belgium has been elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for a two-year term, the Belgian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

The IMO Council serves as the executive body of the organisation, which operates under the United Nations and oversees international maritime policy.

Through its seat, Belgium aims to influence maritime policy over the next two years, according to the ministry’s statement.

The IMO establishes key standards concerning safety, seafarer training, and environmental regulations. Decisions by its Council have a significant impact on economies and global logistics chains, making Belgium’s role particularly important, the ministry added.

The Council also sets the IMO's priorities and budget.

Despite having only about 60 kilometres of coastline, Belgium is located on one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The country boasts a growing fleet and is home to Europe’s second-largest port, which makes its participation in the IMO crucial, the statement noted.