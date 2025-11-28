Younited Pro League's annual campaign raises €103,226

This image shows the amount of ¿103,226 that the Younited Pro League gathered during a soccer match between KV Mechelen and Standard de Liege, Friday 28 November 2025 in Mechelen, on day 16 of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

This weekend, Belgium’s top football leagues will be renamed the Younited Pro League to highlight the work of social partner Younited Belgium.

Players from the Jupiler Pro League, Challenger Pro League, and Lotto Super League will wear Younited Belgium’s logo on their sleeves during matches.

After the games, all players' shirts will be signed and auctioned online at mws.com/younited-belgium.

Fans can bid on the items until Friday 28 November at 7 p.m., with all proceeds going directly to Younited Belgium.

Special items will also be up for auction, including a replica of the Jupiler Pro League trophy used until 2015, Hall of Fame portraits of football legends Robbie Rensenbrink and Raoul Lambert, signed shirts from Belgium’s national teams (the Red Devils and the Red Flames), and exclusive experiences such as behind-the-scenes access at DAZN or pitch-side seats at Union championship matches.

“We’re bringing our solidarity campaign earlier this year, uniting Belgian football to support Younited Belgium over a single weekend,” said Pro League CEO Lorin Parys.

The timing allows fans to purchase unique Christmas gifts that carry a story of hope.

Younited Belgium has long demonstrated how football can offer stability and support to people, growing to encompass 60 teams and involve 2,000 participants.

According to Parys, this success is the result of continuous dedication from clubs, players, partners, and fans, highlighting the transformative power of football beyond the sport itself.

Last year’s Christmas campaign raised €133,278, with SK Beveren striker Lennart Mertens’ signed shirt fetching a record €6,610.