Belgian soldier seriously injured during mortar exercise in Lithuania

A Belgian soldier was critically injured during a mortar exercise on Friday as part of the Forward Land Forces (FLF) mission in Lithuania.

Defence Minister Theo Francken and Defence Chief General Frederik Vansina confirmed in a joint press release that the soldier was in a life-threatening condition.

In their statement, they explained that medical teams provided immediate first aid on-site before transferring the soldier to a civilian hospital.

An internal investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The Defence officials expressed their solidarity with the soldier and his family. His relatives were promptly informed by the defence social service. Psychological support has been made available for family members and service personnel who need it.

Defence authorities promised to provide updates on the soldier’s condition as appropriate.

Since the summer, various Belgian units have been stationed in Lithuania as part of the NATO mission, Forward Land Forces Lithuania, to help defend the alliance’s eastern flank. The deployment is expected to continue until the end of January.