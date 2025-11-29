Wizz Air return back to normal operation after software update for faulty Airbus

Wizz air jet on the tarmac of at the Lampedusa airport, on August 17, 2025. Credit: AFP

Hungarian low-cost carrier airline Wizz Air has successfully updated the software on all its Airbus A320 aircraft, ensuring scheduled flights remain unaffected.

The update was carried out overnight and meets the requirements laid out by Airbus. Wizz Air stated in a press release that no further disruptions are expected due to this issue.

Diarmud Ó Conghaile, Wizz Air’s Chief Operations Officer, reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to safety, emphasising that it remains their highest priority. He added that Wizz Air adheres to the strictest standards across its operations.

Airbus had announced the urgent recall of approximately 6,000 A320 aircraft on Friday. The measure was taken to replace software vulnerable to solar radiation after an incident in the United States in late October.

The incident occurred on 30 October during a JetBlue flight from Cancún, Mexico, to Newark, near New York. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, and local firefighters reported injuries among passengers.

