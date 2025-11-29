Mental health study of Walloon farmers brings disturbing results

Credit: Belga

A study conducted at UCLouvain reveals that 77% of Walloon farmers are experiencing psychological distress. The research, centred on mental health within the agricultural sector, is the first of its kind in Belgium, according to the university and reported by *Le Soir* on Saturday.

The study was carried out by two authors who reviewed scientific literature, conducted exploratory interviews, and surveyed a sample of 133 farming professionals. Findings indicate that one in two farmers (53%) exhibit moderately severe to severe levels of depression.

Additionally, 28% are either at high risk of burnout or already experiencing it. Alarmingly, 18% admitted to having had suicidal thoughts in the month preceding the interviews.

Walloon Agriculture Minister Anne-Catherine Dalcq (MR), who received the findings, plans to meet with the authors and their supervisor to analyse the results further and consider possible measures.

