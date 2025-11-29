Scattered showers and gloomy weather ahead for Brussels

Reflection of the Royal Palace with a Belgian flag on the roof, in a puddle of water. Credit: Belga/Dries Luyten

The sky will remain cloudy on Saturday, with occasional rain or drizzle expected in some areas, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

While the greyness is likely to clear in most regions, it may persist in the highlands of the Ardennes. By the afternoon, a more organised band of rain will arrive in the west of the country. Maximum temperatures will range from 7°C in the high Ardennes to 10-11°C in central and western parts. The southerly wind will strengthen to moderate levels.

On Saturday evening and overnight, the rain will spread towards central and eastern areas. During the second half of the night, drier conditions with clear spells will return to the west, though some showers may reach the coastal regions by early morning. Minimum temperatures will range from 3°C in the high Ardennes to 6-7°C in the centre and west. The wind will remain generally moderate, shifting to a south-westerly direction after the rain passes.

On Sunday, lingering rain will move out of the eastern Ardennes in the early morning. Cloud cover will vary throughout the day, allowing for occasional sunny spells. Scattered showers may still pass over the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 4°C in the high Ardennes and 7-8°C in Flanders and central areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west to south-west, while the coastline will experience winds shifting from the west to north-west.

Monday will begin dry with clear skies in the west and centre, but the southern Sambre-Meuse valley will face low clouds and a risk of freezing fog in the morning. Later in the day, clearer weather is expected across the Ardennes, though cloud cover will increase in other areas. By late afternoon, light rain or drizzle may reach the north-west. Maximum temperatures will range from 2°C in the high Ardennes to 7°C in the west.

