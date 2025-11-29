Teen arrested red-handed after vehicle theft in Koekelberg

Credit: Belga

A 16-year-old was caught in the act of stealing a car in Koekelberg overnight on 19-20 November, according to Brussels-West Police.

At around 00:05 on 20 November, officers were dispatched to Avenue de la Paix after receiving a report about the theft of an Audi A3 vehicle, identified as a POPPY model. The stolen car was later spotted at the intersection of Avenue Mahatma Gandhi and Chaussée de Gand in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

Police intercepted the vehicle and detained the driver, who was taken to the station. Upon inspection, they discovered the rear right window had been broken and the contact wires had been ripped out.

The detained teenager, who is already known to judicial authorities, was questioned and handed over to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office later on 20 November. No further details have been provided regarding the legal proceedings in this case.

