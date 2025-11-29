Former Labour leader Corbyn launches new leftist party in UK

Former Labour Party leader and co-founder of "Your Party", Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech on the first day of the Founding Conference for Your Party in Liverpool, north-west England, on November 29, 2025. A new UK political party involving veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn opens its inaugural conference Saturday, seeking to move on from a messy launch and become a viable left-wing challenger to Labour. Credit: AFP

Jeremy Corbyn launched his new political movement in Liverpool on Saturday, aiming to establish “a new democratic socialist party.”

Addressing thousands of supporters, the 76-year-old former leader of the centre-left Labour Party described the movement as standing for justice, equality, and environmental sustainability.

The creation of the party, currently named Your Party, was announced in July by Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, a 32-year-old former Labour member.

However, preparations for the founding conference have been marked by internal disputes, some of which played out publicly. On Saturday, Corbyn urged his supporters to unite, stating that “division does not serve the interests of the people we want to represent.”

At the conference, participants will decide on a permanent name for the party and whether it will have a single leader or adopt a collective leadership structure.

Since Labour’s victory in the July 2024 parliamentary elections, which brought Keir Starmer to power, the UK political landscape has been undergoing significant shifts. Parties such as the Liberal Democrats, Greens, and the anti-immigration Reform UK have been able to challenge the traditional two party system of Conservatives vs Labour.

Under Starmer, Labour has moved to the right on a lot of questions, disappointing parts of its left-wing electorate. Corbyn was suspended from the party in 2020 amid accusations that he failed to sufficiently address antisemitism within Labour, allegations he has consistently denied.

