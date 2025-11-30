Rubens' work 'The Miraculous Catch of Fish' is joined by modern painting in Mechelen

The Miraculous Catch of Fish by Peter Paul Rubens. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The triptych “The Miraculous Draught of Fishes” by Pieter Paul Rubens has been on display in the Mechelen Church of Our Lady over the Dijle since the 15th century, but starting today, visitors can also view a modern interpretation by German artist Moritz Götze.

Rubens originally created the artwork for the altar of Mechelen’s fishmongers, and following extensive restoration work in recent years, the triptych has been restored to its former glory.

Götze’s interpretation is a winged altarpiece made of enamel on steel, inspired by Rubens’ original composition. The artist reimagines the scene with notable changes: Jesus is depicted naked, a woman is included among the fishermen, and Adam and Eve frame a beach strewn with modern cultural artefacts, such as wind turbines.

Moritz Götze’s creations are exhibited in both public and private spaces worldwide, and aside from his artistic endeavours, he is also active as a publisher, historian, designer, and curator.

