   
No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
    No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022

    Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Belgium-Luxembourg agreement aimed at avoiding the double taxation of cross-border workers forced to telework during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by three months, until the end of 2021, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna announced on Wednesday.

    The information was confirmed to Belga News Agency by the office of the Belgian Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem.

    Soon after the outbreak of the pandemic, Belgium signed bilateral agreements with the countries with which it shares land borders (France, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg). These agreements provide that telework days of cross-border workers are considered in the same way as working days in the state where the worker usually works. They have already been extended several times.

    As for the rules on working at home for reasons unrelated to the health crisis, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed at the end of August to increase the number of days during which cross-border workers may carry out their activity outside the state in which they usually work, without any tax penalties, from 24 to 34 days per year.

