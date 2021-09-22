   
‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for violence against police
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Latest News:
No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework...
Increase in business trips being booked from Belgium...
Mandatory vaccination is ‘only way out’, says Brussels...
Quarantine rules eased in primary and nursery schools...
Diplomatic dispute between Belgium and Rwanda over Hotel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 September 2021
    No double taxation risk for BE-LUX cross-border telework until 2022
    Increase in business trips being booked from Belgium
    Mandatory vaccination is ‘only way out’, says Brussels MP
    Quarantine rules eased in primary and nursery schools
    Diplomatic dispute between Belgium and Rwanda over Hotel Rwanda hero
    Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine dose
    ‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for violence against police
    Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?
    No jail time for man who assaulted five police officers
    Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the Year
    Putin extends import ban on European food products
    Wallonia will ‘clearly’ require Covid Safe Ticket soon, says Health Minister
    Aldi and Lidl join agreement to stop selling broiler chickens
    ‘Safety of LGBTQ+ youth not a priority,’ activist group argues
    Cycling World Championships: Belgium just misses time trial top spot
    Three Belgian resistance heroes honoured with a statue
    Over 850 fines for littering cigarettes in City of Brussels since 2019
    Air pollution increases risk and symptoms of Covid-19
    Liège to host the ‘House of Giants’ exhibit on child safety
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for violence against police

    Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Following an attack on police officers in Brussels, Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne announced that anyone who is now convicted of violence against the police will be punished effectively.

    On Monday morning, five police officers were attacked with a car jack during a traffic check in the municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, resulting in police unions again sounding the alarm on violence against officers.

    “If the police ask for a ‘tit-for-tat policy’ and ask for punishments to be carried out, then we will do that,” Van Quickenborne said on Tuesday evening on VRT’s television programme ‘De Afspraak.’

    He added that six weeks after the new government took office, a communication had already been sent to all public prosecutors in the country, obliging them to no longer dismiss such cases under any circumstances but to prosecute culprits effectively.

    Van Quickenborne cited the case of a 20-year-old man who made headlines in Flanders for headbutting a police officer in Ghent on Tuesday. The man was called to summary proceedings and will appear in court on 14 October.

    In theory, he faces up to one year in prison but in practice, sentences of fewer than three years are not carried out in Belgium. “He will not have to spend a day in jail,” Van Quickenborne lamented, adding that he understands the police unions in this respect.

    Related News:

     

    “Once a case is brought to court and a person is convicted, the sentence must also be carried out,” he said, stressing that “from 1 December, [the government] will enforce all sentences, including short prison sentences.”

    “I cannot promise that a zero-tolerance policy will end violence against police in this country,” Van Quickenborne said.

    “However, I can promise that zero-tolerance will punish people effectively,” he stressed, adding that the Justice Department plans to do this even while prisons are overcrowded.

    Detention houses

    To accommodate the potential influx of prisoners, the Government plans to open 15 detention houses during this term of office, with the first two still opening this year.

    Van Quickenborne described detention houses: “Those convicted of such offences will be housed in a detention house and not in traditional prisons, where they are supervised from day one.”

    “The intention is that those people are punished, but we must also ensure that perpetrators see the error of their ways and do not come out of prison any worse than when they went in,” he added.

    In the meantime, the Brussels’ public prosecutor confirmed on Wednesday that the man who assaulted the five police officers in Molenbeek on Monday will serve no jail time, but will instead be placed under electronic surveillance with an ankle bracelet.

    The man – identified as Karim K. – is being charged with assault and battery with work incapacity towards police officers, unarmed resistance and making threats.

    Three of the police officers were taken to hospital with substantial injuries but were discharged after treatment; the two others were only slightly injured. However, all five policemen are considered temporarily unable to work.

    “The investigation into the events is now continuing,” said the Brussels public prosecutor, adding that this will include analysing the images from surveillance cameras in the area.

    Karim K. meanwhile will appear before the Brussels chambers within five days, where it will be decided whether or not to place him under house arrest.