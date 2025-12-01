Belfius raises price of basic banking service

Illustration picture shows the logo of Belfius during a press conference of Belfius bank concerning their regional and local distribution, at the Belfius local bank agency in the Koekelberg-kasteel / chateau, Thursday 21 June 2012 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belfius will increase the price of its basic bank account from 1 February, raising the monthly fee from €1.35 to €1.65.

Several other changes to its pricing will also take effect on the same date.

The fee for the most comprehensive pack, Beats Star, will drop from €7.50 to €5.90 per month, while for Beats New accounts without a Mastercard, it will rise from €3.50 to €3.90.

Accounts with a co-holder or proxy will incur an additional charge of €1.10 for Beats New and €1.50 for Beats Pulse.

The online Beats Pulse account will remain free for now.

