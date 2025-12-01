Police recover baby taken from Ghent hospital in Germany

Person holding baby's index finger. Credit: Unsplash / Aditya Romansa

A 27-day-old baby who was taken from a hospital in Ghent against medical advice has been safely found in Germany, according to the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The parents left the hospital with the baby on Thursday, despite the child urgently requiring medical care.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation and activated international cooperation.

The local police in Ghent, the federal police—including the Missing Persons Unit—and international partners worked swiftly to locate the family.

Around 2am on Friday night, the family was found in Germany, where the baby received necessary medical treatment.

German authorities interviewed the parents on the spot, after which they were allowed to leave.

An international search alert was withdrawn shortly before its publication. The baby will remain in a German hospital as long as medical care is required.

