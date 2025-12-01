New misconduct accusation against discredited Leuven gynaecologist

Court in Leuven where Public Prosecutor's Office is also housed. Credit: Courts and tribunals of Belgium

A third formal complaint has been filed against the gynaecologist recently accused of misconduct, according to media reports and confirmation from the lawyer of the complainant.

On Saturday, the Leuven Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a judicial investigation into the gynaecologist had been launched following an initial complaint filed on Friday.

A second complaint was reportedly made the next day, bringing the total to three.

The gynaecologist works at both the Regional Hospital in Tienen and the Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), and has a private practice in Tienen.

In recent days, several women have shared accounts of inappropriate behaviour by the doctor, including allegations of unwelcome touching, slapping, or stroking that made them feel uncomfortable.

Some incidents are claimed to have occurred up to 20 years ago, while others are more recent.

The doctor has since been suspended by both UZA and the Regional Hospital Tienen. The judicial investigation into the allegations was confirmed on Saturday by the public prosecutor’s office in Leuven.

Lawyer Sanne De Clerck, acting on behalf of one complainant, stated on Monday: "Today, I am filing a formal complaint on behalf of my client regarding acts of sexual misconduct involving G.D. These are serious events that go far beyond merely feeling uncomfortable."

De Clerck did not provide further details about the case or her client, emphasising the importance of a "thorough and calm investigation."

