Belgium in Brief: Seeking the truth

Credit: Belga

Happy December!

Lots of changes this month in Belgium, as we detail in our usual beginning-of-the-month explainer.

One of the more interesting ones will be very apparent to you if you work for the Belgian Federal Government. From today, you will not be able to use the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek on your work devices.

Belgium is not alone in this. Many governments around the world, including Belgium's next-door neighbour the Netherlands, have already done so or are looking into it.

The issue is, of course, the perceived security threat from a Chinese company, and what may be done with your or any official data. It's the same argument that came to a head over 5G infrastructure, even though there is still no absolute certainty that China has harvested or is harvesting sensitive information for state use.

But AI apps won't be the last technology to come under scrutiny and potential restrictions or outright bans because they are considered a security risk.

Because of the interconnected technological world we now live and work in, it's safe to assume pretty much anything could be designated "critical infrastructure" as subject to scrutiny.

Take, for example, electric vehicles – where China dominates. They are full of chips and connected devices. Likewise, security cameras and surveillance equipment. Even solar panels and their inverters (which turn solar rays into electrical current) are now up for debate, as the most widely used and cheapest are all Chinese.

Anything could be classified as a security risk if we so deem it to be. And here we get back to the same old crux of the matter.

Europe is not at the forefront of either the latest hardware or software innovations that are being adopted at pace for the world we live in. It has no autonomy, or "sovereignty." It is reliant on other global tech powers for its future, and as things stand always will be. So Europe will continue to do what it does best instead: wring its hands and ask how this has come to pass, whilst expending thousands of hours and millions of euros talking about enacting regulation and safeguards to combat each new threat.

Europe leads the world in this. It's a shame we did not spend as much effort, money and brain power investing in the skills and innovation that have put other regions in first place in the tech race.

Anyway, I'm off to make sure my fridge is not currently selling my weekly shopping list to a hostile foreign power for millions of bitcoin.

